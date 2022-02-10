MUL vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No.15 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:00 PM IST February 10

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Prediction Multans Sultan vs Peshawar Zalmi Match No. 15 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MUL vs PES, Multan Sultans Dream11 Team Player List, Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Pakistan Super League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.