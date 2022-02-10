Derrick Lewis fought in prison, was trained by George Foreman, saved lives in a hurricane and his Instagram is ‘the best’ – he also has the most knockouts in UFC heavyweight history
Published
It’s the ever popular Derrick ‘my balls is hot’ Lewis who is back in action in his next heavyweight clash this weekend. The 37-year-old will be eyeing another big win when he takes on Tai Tuivasa at UFC 271 on the undercard to Israel Adesanya v Robert Whittaker 2. Following his defeat to Ciryl Gane last […]Full Article