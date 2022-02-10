Defensive mistakes cost Brentford vs Man City as Rico Henry shines for Thomas Frank's side
Published
Defensive errors proved to be costly for Brentford during their Premier League clash vs Man CityFull Article
Published
Defensive errors proved to be costly for Brentford during their Premier League clash vs Man CityFull Article
How we rated the Brentford players following the 2-0 defeat to Manchester City
Despite "running like beasts" Brentford manager Thomas Frank lamented the mistakes his side made as they are beaten 2-0 by..