Lando Norris signed a new contract with McLaren this week, with no shortage of zero's involved, although his lucrative deal is nothing compared to what others have raked in from F1 contractsFull Article
F1's biggest contracts of all-time as Lando Norris bags whopping new £80m deal
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Norris becomes F1's third-highest earner with new McLaren deal
Feb.10 - With Red Bull revealing a reportedly $500 million new title sponsorship deal, McLaren driver Lando Norris is also counting..
F1-Fansite