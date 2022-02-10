F1's biggest contracts of all-time as Lando Norris bags whopping new £80m deal

F1's biggest contracts of all-time as Lando Norris bags whopping new £80m deal

Daily Star

Published

Lando Norris signed a new contract with McLaren this week, with no shortage of zero's involved, although his lucrative deal is nothing compared to what others have raked in from F1 contracts

Full Article