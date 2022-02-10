Here you can find the first photos of the brand new Aston Martin AMR22, these photos have been shared by the Aston Martin F1 team on the 10th of February. This car will be raced in the 2022 F1 season by German driver Sebastian Vettel and Canadian driver Lance Stroll. ✅ Check out the 2022 Aston.....check out full post »Full Article
2022 Aston Martin AMR22 F1 car launch photos
2022 Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Car Launch
Join us for the official Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team Launch as they unveil their 2022 F1 title challenger, the AMR22.
