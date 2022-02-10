Chris Broussard: I don’t believe James Harden will tank the Nets’ season if he’s not traded I FIRST THINGS FIRST
With the NBA trade deadline approaching, reports state that James Harden is “screaming in every way possible” he wants out of Brooklyn. If the Nets decide to keep Harden and not trade him to Philadelphia for estranged 76ers' player Ben Simmons, Chris Broussard doesn't believe Harden would go so far as to tank the season. Watch as he shares his thoughts on the situation in Brooklyn.Full Article