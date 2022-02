Shannon Sharpe: Odell Beckham Jr. has played well, thereâ€™s no slight in his player ranking I UNDISPUTED

Los Angeles Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. is arguably the biggest star heading into Sunday’s Super Bowl vs Cincinnati Bengals. With defenses worried about Rams WR Cooper Kupp, OBJ has had plenty of moments to shine in the postseason. However, according to a new ranking of best players in the Super Bowl, Odell ranks #12 overall, behind Bengals’ Tee Higgins and DJ Reader. Shannon Sharpe reacts to the Super Bowl LVI player rankings.