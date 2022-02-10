Shannon Sharpe: Odell Beckham Jr. has played well, thereâ€™s no slight in his player ranking I UNDISPUTED

Los Angeles Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. is arguably the biggest star heading into Sundayâ€™s Super Bowl vs Cincinnati Bengals. With defenses worried about Rams WR Cooper Kupp, OBJ has had plenty of moments to shine in the postseason.Â However, according to a new ranking of best players in the Super Bowl, Odell ranks #12 overall, behind Bengalsâ€™ Tee Higgins and DJ Reader. Shannon Sharpe reacts to the Super Bowl LVI player rankings.