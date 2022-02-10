Skip Bayless is a fan of a Ben Simmons-Brooklyn trade: James Harden is a trainwreck waiting to happen I UNDISPUTED

According to a new report, James Harden is ready to move on from the Brooklyn Nets, with Brian Windhorst saying the superstar is quote: 'screaming in every way he possibly can, 'I don't want to be here; get me out of here.' If the Nets do move on from the former MVP, all the tea leaves point to them making a swap with the Philadelphia 76ers for the disgruntled Ben Simmons. Skip Bayless discusses which team would win the Harden-Simmons deal if it were to happen.