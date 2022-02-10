Sources: Nets deal Harden to 76ers for Simmons
Published
The Nets are trading James Harden to the 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round draft picks, sources tell ESPN.Full Article
Published
The Nets are trading James Harden to the 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round draft picks, sources tell ESPN.Full Article
The Nets and Sixers are open to discussing a blockbuster deal involving the two stars ahead of the Feb. 10 deadline, sources..