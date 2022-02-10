Arsenal overcome fourth red card in 2022 to claim hard-fought victory over Wolves as Gabriel Magalhaes’ first-half strike proves decisive despite Gabriel Martinelli’s sending off
Published
Arsenal overcame a late Gabriel Martinelli red card to defeat Wolves 1-0 in a hard-fought encounter at Molineux. Martinelli picked up the Gunners’ fifth red card of the campaign and, incredibly, their fourth in just six matches in 2022, as the Brazilian was remarkably dismissed for two bookable offences in 30 seconds. But it didn’t […]Full Article