A round-up of the latest Aston Villa headlines from BirminghamLive on Friday, February 11, 2022.Full Article
Philippe Coutinho transfer update as Steven Gerrard prepares to freshen up Aston Villa
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Konsa, Bailey, Coutinho, Buendia, Traore - Aston Villa team news ahead of Newcastle
Tamworth Herald
A run through Aston Villa squad for Newcastle United this weekend with Steven Gerrard checking over Emi Buendia and Philippe..
Advertisement
More coverage
Aston Villa player ratings vs Leeds United: Coutinho and Ramsey dazzle as Mings has nightmare
Tamworth Herald
Aston Villa player ratings from their 3-3 draw with Leeds United with Philippe Coutinho and Jacob Ramsey (2) in the goals for..