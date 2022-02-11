Covid-19 has arrived in the Super Rugby Queenstown bubble. After it was revealed earlier in the week that a number of players were considered to be close contacts to cases in Auckland, positive tests have been returned. The Herald...Full Article
Super Rugby Pacific: Seven players from Moana Pasifika test positive for Covid-19
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
News24.com | Covid strikes Super Rugby, Moana Pasifika debut postponed
Moana Pasifika's Super Rugby debut was on hold on Saturday after several players returned positive tests for Covid-19.
News24