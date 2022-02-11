Winter Olympics: Mikaela Shiffrin returns for super-G as Lara Gut-Behrami wins gold
American Mikaela Shiffrin is all smiles after finishing her first race at Beijing 2022, while Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami wins gold.Full Article
Reigning super-G world champion Gut-Behrami attacks the course with a time of 1:13.51 and secures gold for Switzerland.
