Michael Oliver ‘lacked common sense’ and decision to send Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli off was ‘very poor’, insists ex-Premier League referee Keith Hackett
Published
Ex-Premier League referee Keith Hackett insists Michael Oliver made a ‘very poor’ decision to send Gabriel Martinelli off during Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Wolves. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was fuming when the Brazilian was shown two yellow cards in the same passage of play, after referee Oliver played an advantage for the first challenge. Arteta […]Full Article