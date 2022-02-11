â€˜The Invincibles used to get sent off all the time!â€™ â€“ Arsenal have twice as many red cards as goals in 2022, but Ray Parlour defends Mikel Artetaâ€™s petulant side after Gabriel Martinelli sending off
Arsenalâ€™s red card problem continued on Thursday night as they saw another player receive their marching orders. This time it was Gabriel Martinelliâ€™s turn to take an early bath during their 1-0 victory over Wolves. Martinelli was sent off for two yellow cards within seconds of each other after two quickfire fouls in the second-half. [â€¦]Full Article