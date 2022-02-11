Leicester reportedly reduce Youri Tielemans asking price with the midfielder’s contract set to expire next year, putting Manchester United and Arsenal on red alert
Leicester have reduced their asking price for Youri Tielemans, according to reports, with the midfielder’s contract set to expire next year. Manchester United are said to be keen on the Belgian, with the likes of Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Juventus also monitoring the situation. Tielemans is still yet to reach an agreement over a new […]Full Article