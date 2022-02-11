Wayne Rooney ‘did not want’ Sir Alex Ferguson in new Amazon Prime documentary about his life, as legendary Manchester United boss snubbed despite playing vital role in striker’s trophy-laden career
Published
Sir Alex Ferguson has been snubbed from Wayne Rooney’s new documentary about his life, despite playing a vital part in the England legend’s illustrious career. The iconic Manchester United boss, who brought Rooney to the club and nurtured him during his time at Old Trafford, does not appear in the Amazon Prime film, which was […]Full Article