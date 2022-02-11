Shannon Sharpe: The 76ers won because they got James Harden vs. Ben Simmons, who gave them nothing I UNDISPUTED

After days of anticipation, the Nets and 76ers finally came to terms on a deal sending James Harden and to Philadelphia with Paul Millsap in exchange for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and two first-round picks. Multiple sources claim Harden had rifts with not only Kyrie Irving, but Kevin Durant as well. Shannon Sharpe breaks down why believes the 76ers won the trade.

