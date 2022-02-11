Eric Dickerson on Super Bowl LVI: If the Rams don't turn the ball over, this game won't even be close I UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are set to battle for the Lombardi Trophy in a couple days, and LA is looking to duplicate what the Tampa Bay Bucs did last year by winning a home Super Bowl. However, they'll have to handle Joe Burrow and company, who haven't been afraid of anyone this postseason. Despite their success, Hall of Famer and the Rambassador Eric Dickerson breaks down why 'this will be a blowout for the Rams.'