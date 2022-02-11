Ric Bucher on James Harden's exit: I blame KD for not doing enough to convince him to stay I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

James Harden is heading to Philadelphia after the blockbuster trade that sent Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant said he was quote: 'happy we got guys who want to be a part of this.' Last night, he had several chances to put Harden on his All-Star Game roster but ended up finalizing it with Rudy Gobert. Ric Bucher explains why he blames KD for not 'trying hard enough to convince Harden to stay.'