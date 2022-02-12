Cristiano Ronaldo future in doubt as Ralf Rangnick admits it’s ‘obvious’ Manchester United need ‘best possible’ centre-forward, with Harry Kane and Erling Haaland among candidates
Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Manchester United is in question after Ralf Rangnick admitted the club must prioritise signing the ‘best possible’ striker this summer. The 37-year-old has failed to score in his last five games and reports suggest he could leave Old Trafford this summer. According to The Sun, the Portugal star is considering cutting […]Full Article