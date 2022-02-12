Ralph Hasenhuttl says ‘it’s not a big secret’ Manchester United are weak at tracking back, as Paul Pogba gets singled out for failing to follow his runner
Ralph Hasenhuttl has suggested Southampton looked to exploit Manchester United's inability to track runners during their 1-1 draw at Old Trafford. Jadon Sancho scored his first Premier League goal at Old Trafford, yet United looked frustrated and out of ideas by the time Che Adams equalised for the visitors. Frustration and petulance in the second