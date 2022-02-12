IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Avesh Khan becomes most expensive uncapped player, fetches Rs 10 crore

India pacer Avesh Khan was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction on Saturday. Avesh had his base price as Rs 20 lakh, and in the end, he was sold at Rs 10 crore to Lucknow and as a result, he has become the most expensive uncapped player in the history of the tournament. India pacer Basil Thampi was sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh. On the other hand, Kartik Tyagi was acquired by SunRisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore.