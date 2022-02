Bayern Munich were beaten by Bochum for the first time in 18 years after a crushing 4-2 defeat at Vonovia Ruhrstadion. Despite a Robert Lewandowski brace, Julian Nagelsmann’s side could not avert a surprise loss against their inspired opponents. Christopher Antwi-Adjei, Jurgen Locadia, Cristian Gamboa and Gerrit Holtmann were all on target before half-time for the […]