Kell Brook opens up about his mother’s tears after seeing his broken eyes from Gennady Golovkin and Errol Spence fights, as he admits he will consider retirement after Amir Khan fight
Published
Kell Brook was riding high as the undefeated IBF welterweight champion when he agreed to jump up in weight for a fight with Gennady Golovkin back in 2016. The 147lber went to 160lbs to take on the most feared fighter in boxing at the time, having failed to secure his dream clash against bitter rival […]Full Article