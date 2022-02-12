Old Trafford ‘the theatre of broken dreams’ and Manchester United stars ‘think they’re Hollywood, but are more like Hollyoaks’ as Ralf Rangnick admits to worrying trend
An incredible 13 Premier League titles, plus many other pieces of silverware saw Old Trafford earn the unofficial title of The Theatre of Dreams. But it's coming up to NINE years since Manchester United lifted the iconic trophy and they're not even in the title conversation this season. Qualifying for next season's Champions League is […]