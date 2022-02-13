Winter Olympics: Heavy snowfall in Beijing causes disruption to alpine & freestyle skiing
Published
Heavy snow causes major disruption to the Winter Olympics schedule as temperatures plummet to -35C in the Beijing region.Full Article
Published
Heavy snow causes major disruption to the Winter Olympics schedule as temperatures plummet to -35C in the Beijing region.Full Article
Heavy snow causes major disruption to the Winter Olympics schedule as temperatures plummet to -35C in the Beijing region.
It turns out winter weather isn't very good for the Winter Olympics. Heavy snowfall is causing problems with various skiing..