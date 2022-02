Conor McGregor has hit back at Tyson Fury for praising his arch-rival in UFC, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Back on February 1, Fury tweeted: “This man did it right. Got in & won 🥇 & got out on top. Big respect @TeamKhabib.” Nearly two weeks later, McGregor replied: “Yup the Joyces. Big Joe ! U bottled it […]