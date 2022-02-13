Top ten current British boxers ranked by their best win â€“ with Tyson Furyâ€™s triumph over Wladimir Klitschko ranked above Anthony Joshuaâ€™s, while Amir Khan also features alongside Kell Brook, who beat â€˜mini Mike Tysonâ€™

All boxers dream of winning world titles, though in truth legends are seldom ever remembered best for which shiny belts they possessed. Of course, Muhammad Ali is known as a three-time heavyweight champion, but his â€˜Thrilla in Manillaâ€™ victory over Joe Frazier and â€˜Rumble in the Jungleâ€™ triumph over George Foreman are more synonymous with [â€¦]