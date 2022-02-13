IPL 2022 mega auction:Chetan Sakariya and Khaleel Ahmed bought by Delhi Capitals
Published
IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Indian pacers Chetan Sakariya and Khaleel Ahmed were bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 4.2 crore and 5.2 crore.Full Article
Published
IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Indian pacers Chetan Sakariya and Khaleel Ahmed were bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 4.2 crore and 5.2 crore.Full Article
IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Indian pacers Chetan Sakariya and Khaleel Ahmed were bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 4.2 crore and 5.2..
List of pacers who got sold or unsold on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction.