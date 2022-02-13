Jack Grealish reacts to missing Man City game as Pep Guardiola explains injury

Jack Grealish reacts to missing Man City game as Pep Guardiola explains injury

Lichfield Mercury

Published

Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive brings what Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said about the injury that ruled former Lions captain Jack Grealish out of the Norwich City win.

Full Article