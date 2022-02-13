Australia vs Sri Lanka: Australia beat Sri Lanka in Super Over to go 2-0 up in T20I series
Sri Lanka forced a Super Over in the 2nd T20I of the series but Australia came out on top in the end.
Australia edge Sri Lanka in a dramatic super over to go 2-0 up in their five-match Twenty20 series in Sydney.
Sri Lanka's opening batsman Kusal Mendis has tested positive for Covid-19 in Australia days before the start of a five-match T20..