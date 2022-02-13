IPL 2022 mega auction: West Indies' Romario Shepherd bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 7.75 cr
IPL 2022 Mega Auction: West Indies fast-bowler Romario Shepherd was bought for Rs 7.75 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad.Full Article
West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith was picked up by Punjab Kings for Rs 6 crore on Day 2 of the ongoing Indian Premier League..