Women's Super League: Man City 1-0 Man Utd - Caroline Weir scores winner
Published
Caroline Weir's late winner keeps Manchester City in the Women's Super League title conversation as they beat Manchester United.Full Article
Published
Caroline Weir's late winner keeps Manchester City in the Women's Super League title conversation as they beat Manchester United.Full Article
Caroline Weir's brilliant 81st-minute lob seals a 1-0 win for Manchester City against rivals United in the Women's Super League.