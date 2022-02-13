Caroline Weir scores another screamer in Manchester derby as City beat United 1-0, with late goal from midfielder ‘showing what an important player she is’ for Gareth Taylor’s side
Caroline Weir’s late screamer meant Manchester City beat arch-rivals United yet again, consigning the Red Devils to derby day defeat in front of a bumper crowd. The substitute’s chip was only the goal of the game, dealing a blow to Marc Skinner’s sides’ hopes of European football next season. Weir, who, bizarrely, scored an identical […]Full Article