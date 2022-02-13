Six Nations 2022: Marcus Smith 'could be outstanding' - Eddie Jones
Published
England head coach Eddie Jones says "there is no ceiling to how good" Marcus Smith can be after his man-of-the-match performance in Italy.Full Article
Published
England head coach Eddie Jones says "there is no ceiling to how good" Marcus Smith can be after his man-of-the-match performance in Italy.Full Article
Eddie Jones is refusing to place any limits on Marcus Smith after watching the playmaker inspire England to a 33-0 Guinness Six..