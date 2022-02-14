Your latest Wolves headlines as Bruno Lage's men are toasting a fine 2-0 win at Spurs on Sunday afternoon.Full Article
Wolves maintain European chase with Tottenham win as Bruno Lage makes Raul Jimenez point
Sutton Coldfield Observer0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tottenham fans rage over 'embarrassing' Wolves defeat
Goals from Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker gave Bruno Lage's men a 2-0 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tamworth Herald
Bruno Lage explains 'pressure' on Wolves star Raul Jimenez after Tottenham heroics
Raul Jimenez is now officially Wolves' top goalscorer after netting his fifth goal of the season in the win over Tottenham Hotspur
Tamworth Herald