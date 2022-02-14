Football news and gossip LIVE: ‘Imposter’ Rangnick like a ‘school teacher’ at Manchester United, Conte fumes at Tottenham mentality, Newcastle sweat on Trippier X-ray, Premier League reaction
Published
talkSPORT brings you all the latest football news after an eventful weekend of Premier League action. Manchester United remain the biggest talking point following yet another underwhelming result on Saturday. The Red Devils squandered a lead once again and were forced to cling on to a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton, leaving more questions […]Full Article