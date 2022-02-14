Mercedes reveals Hamilton will be at this week's team launch

Feb.14 - It's now official - Lewis Hamilton has not quit Formula 1. After weeks of speculation amid his total radio silence following the controversial 2021 title defeat to Max Verstappen, Mercedes has named George Russell and Hamilton as "our drivers" for 2022. In a note to the media, the Brackley based team said reporters.....check out full post »

