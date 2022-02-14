Feb.14 - It's now official - Lewis Hamilton has not quit Formula 1. After weeks of speculation amid his total radio silence following the controversial 2021 title defeat to Max Verstappen, Mercedes has named George Russell and Hamilton as "our drivers" for 2022. In a note to the media, the Brackley based team said reporters.....check out full post »Full Article
Mercedes reveals Hamilton will be at this week's team launch
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
2022 Mercedes W13 F1 car launch photos
F1-Fansite
Here you can find the first photos of the brand new Mercedes W13, these photos have been shared by the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1..
Advertisement
More coverage
Aston Martin's push for F1 championship in 2025
Co-owner Lawrence Stroll says the racing team is aiming for 'occasional podiums' this season
Aston Martin is keeping a..
Autocar
Aston Martin to push for F1 championship in 2025
Co-owner Lawrence Stroll says the racing team is aiming for 'occasional podiums' this season
Aston Martin is keeping a..
Autocar