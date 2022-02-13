Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gold medal in Beijing.The...Full Article
Beijing Winter Olympics 2022: Russian skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
