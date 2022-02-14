Manchester United stars Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba left Neil Warnock feeling ’embarrassed’ in draw with Southampton, while Luke Shaw is told: ‘Do your job!’
Published
Neil Warnock has singled out Manchester United stars Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw for criticism, saying he was ‘embarrassed’ watching the 1-1 draw against Southampton. The Red Devils’ hopes of a top-four finish took yet another knock, with a second consecutive Premier League draw against opposition they were expected to beat. Che Adams […]Full Article