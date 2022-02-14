Super Bowl winners LA Rams’ post-game celebrations see a marriage proposal from Taylor Rapp, while Van Jefferson sprinted from stadium to be with wife who was giving birth
Everyone knows Los Angeles as the entertainment capital of the world, and it certainly lived up to that billing at Superbowl LVI. A thrilling late win for Stan Kroenke’s LA Rams saw the Cincinnati Bengals downed 23-30, but it wasn’t just the football that starred at the SoFi stadium. One of Hollywood’s most famous sons, […]Full Article