Some Formula One engineers reportedly want Michael Masi sacked and Max Verstappen to have his world title taken away following the events of Abu Dhabi in DecemberFull Article
F1 engineers demand Michael Masi is sacked and want Max Verstappen stripped of title
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
FIA confirm Michael Masi removed from role as Formula 1 race director after controversial handling of season finale that saw Max Verstappen beat Sir Lewis Hamilton to world championship title
Michael Masi has been relieved of his duties as Formula 1 race director after the chaotic finish to last season’s Formula 1..
talkSPORT
Formula 1 announces more points and new rules for 2022
FIA introduces points for top eight in Saturday Sprint; new rules regarding weather-affected grands prix
More..
Autocar