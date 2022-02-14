Chris Broussard predicts Joe Burrow & the Bengals will be a perennial playoff team I FIRST THINGS FIRST

Have we seen the last of Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl? Chris Broussard doesn't think so. In fact, Broussard goes so far to say that if Burrow would have had a modicum of production against the Los Angeles Rams, they may have been Super Bowl champions. Broussard breaks down why he believes if the Bengals focus on building. up the offensive line in the offseason, the Bengals will be a perennial playoff team.