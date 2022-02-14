Los Angeles Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. got off to a fast start in Super Bowl LVI vs. Cincinnati Bengals. OBJ was in the midst of a MVP like performance after hauling in the game’s first touchdown before suffering a knee injury at the end of the first half, which ultimately sidelined him for the remainder of the contest. Shannon Sharpe weighs in on OBJ’s performance & decide if Odell proved himself a top receiver.Full Article
Shannon Sharpe: The Rams don’t win the Super Bowl without Odell Beckham Jr. I UNDISPUTED
