Shannon Sharpe: The Rams don’t win the Super Bowl without Odell Beckham Jr. I UNDISPUTED

Los Angeles Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. got off to a fast start in Super Bowl LVI vs. Cincinnati Bengals. OBJ was in the midst of a MVP like performance after hauling in the game’s first touchdown before suffering a knee injury at the end of the first half, which ultimately sidelined him for the remainder of the contest. Shannon Sharpe weighs in on OBJ’s performance & decide if Odell proved himself a top receiver.