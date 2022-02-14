Ralf Rangnick ‘doesn’t know’ if Man United’s players are to blame for poor form, but praises Jadon Sancho and thinks Marcus Rashford will improve too
Ralf Rangnick has said he ‘doesn’t know’ if his Manchester United players are to blame for the team’s poor form. The German’s interim spell at Old Trafford has entered its toughest patch yet, with an eight-day stretch that featured an FA Cup defeat to Championship side Middlesbrough, and back-to-back 1-1 draws in the Premier League. […]Full Article