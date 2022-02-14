Where are they now? Liverpool’s first Premier League Xl – PF
Published
For no particular reason, we thought we'd start looking back at teams' first Premier League XIsFull Article
Published
For no particular reason, we thought we'd start looking back at teams' first Premier League XIsFull Article
Mohamed Salah's 150th Liverpool goal and Luis Diaz's first kept the Reds in the hunt for the Premier League title as they came from..
Watch key highlights of Liverpool's Premier League win over the Foxes, as Mo Salah made his return, Luis Diaz made his..