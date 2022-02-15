John Terry and Cesc Fabregas respond to claims Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is ‘not a great defender’ from veteran manager Neil Warnock

John Terry and Cesc Fabregas have responded with bemusement after Neil Warnock told talkSPORT their former Chelsea teammate Cesar Azpilicueta is ‘not a great defender’. Warnock went against popular opinion when he featured on talkSPORT Breakfast calling Azpilicueta ‘fortunate’ that he’s been able to play for Chelsea for so long. The Blues captain had come […]