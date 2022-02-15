Sergio Aguero reveals his heart is causing him running issues as former Barcelona striker wonders if he’ll ever sprint again
Sergio Aguero's heart problems have left him wondering about his physical status after revealing sprinting issues. The Manchester City legend and former Barcelona striker was sadly forced to retire in December 2021, aged 33, after being diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia — an irregular heartbeat. After joining the Catalonians in the 2021 summer transfer window, […]