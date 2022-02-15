Here are the talking points from The Hawthorns as West Brom are held by play-off rivals Blackburn Rovers.Full Article
Steve Bruce spotted something to build around as West Brom prepare for defining week
Sutton Coldfield Observer0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Livermore, O'Shea and free transfers as your West Brom questions answered
We look back on the week West Brom have had and what lies ahead after Steve Bruce was appointed and the Baggies fall to defeat in..
Tamworth Herald